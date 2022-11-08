CII Agro Tech fair ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India concluded today. The key message from the valedictory session of the four-day premier agri and food technology fair was that farming was a tradition and passion for people in Punjab and Haryana, and research also needed to be given its due importance.

In his welcome address, Amit Thapar, Chairman, CII Punjab State and president, Ganga Acrowools Ltd, said, “The Government of India has taken a number of initiatives to give a major boost to agriculture through policy reforms as well as innovation and technological application at the grassroots. We are fulfilling the technology gap using science for creating a disruptive renaissance in farming. A major aim of Agro Tech India is to create awareness on the Central schemes.”