CII Agro Tech fair ends

Chandigarh, November 7
The 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India concluded today. The key message from the valedictory session of the four-day premier agri and food technology fair was that farming was a tradition and passion for people in Punjab and Haryana, and research also needed to be given its due importance.
In his welcome address, Amit Thapar, Chairman, CII Punjab State and president, Ganga Acrowools Ltd, said, “The Government of India has taken a number of initiatives to give a major boost to agriculture through policy reforms as well as innovation and technological application at the grassroots. We are fulfilling the technology gap using science for creating a disruptive renaissance in farming. A major aim of Agro Tech India is to create awareness on the Central schemes.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...