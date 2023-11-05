CII fair enters Day 2, focus on women entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

The second day of the CII Chandigarh Fair, 2023, witnessed a huge footfall in local residents. This year, the fair showcases the extraordinary journeys of women entrepreneurs who have broken barriers and risen to prominence in their respective fields.

Key events Promotion of eco-friendly products; cultural performances to celebrate tapestry of Indian culture; and an extravaganza of gifting and food packaging options

Tapasi Kundu played a pivotal role in promoting hand-woven sarees and suits from West Bengal. With a workforce of 204 women, she strives to provide her children with quality education and defying the odds with her unwavering spirit. Moumita Dey, a solo woman entrepreneur, hailing from Maniktala, specialises in crafting eco-friendly ornaments.

Babita Banerjee, another solo woman entrepreneur from Paschim Putiary, is the driving force behind poly industries, which specialise in crafting jute and leather goods and contemporary handicrafts. The fair also witnessed the promotion of eco-friendly and sustainable products. Cultural performances to celebrate the tapestry of Indian culture were also showcased. An extravaganza of gifting and food packaging options drew visitors to the event. Bhupinder Singh, a traffic police Sub-Inspector, serenaded the audience with his songs.