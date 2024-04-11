Circuit motor rallyist Vikram Agnihotri interacts with students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Professional circuit motor rallyist Vikram Agnihotri, who is the only Indian bilateral upper limb amputee to have been issued a permanent license for driving a car with his feet, interacted with students of Vivek High School, Sector 38.

Agnihotri drives an automatic car using his legs and feet. The 53-year-old had met with an accident at the age of 7, which led to amputation of both his upper limbs.

Agnihotri shared his life story and told the students about the motor sports. He shared the insights of the motor sport and its future in India.

He has secured podium positions in professional motorsport events including second runners-up in the “professional category” of India’s renowned and most difficult car rallies - Desert Storm in 2018.

Meanwhile, an ongoing international conference has been witnessing participation of 167 student delegates and 28 adult delegates from India and the world.

School students from countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, the UAE and Denmark have been participating in the event.

