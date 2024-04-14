CISF register win in state senior hockey championships

Chandigarh, April 13
The men’s hockey team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recorded a 4-1 win over AG Punjab during the opening day of the Chandigarh State Senior Men and Women Hockey Championships at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.
Parvinder put the AG Punjab ahead in the 11th minute. However, the goal was cancelled by Nithin of CISF in the 18th minute.
Thereafter, CISF lads pumped in more goals as Vasudev (18th), Lokesh Bora (18th) and Nithin (20th). The team of ITBP defeated Chandigarh Hockey Academy 2-0 as Ankit (26th) and Anil (47th) score a goal each for the side. 3BRD Air Force recorded a 1-0 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh College Club.
Rahul K Rajbhar netted the only goal of the match in the 34th minute. In the women’s category, Panjab University Hockey Club defeated SGGS School 6-0, SGGSH Club recorded a 4-0 win over Sector 18 Hockey Stadium and Chandigarh Hockey Academy defeated Rock Rovers Hockey Club by 1-0.
