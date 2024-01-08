CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 7

Various hotels and establishments under Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) are operating without valid fire safety certificate (s).

This has prompted Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra to shoot off a “demi-official letter” to Purva Garg, Managing Director, CITCO, to look into the matter and issue strict instructions with regard to installation of the requisite firefighting equipment in all buildings/establishments of the corporation and obtain fire safety certificate(s) immediately.

“The fire safety certificate has been applied with respect to various hotels and other establishments of CITCO. However, the issuance of the certificate (s) is still pending due to formalities to be completed by the authorities concerned … It is a matter of great concern. The goal of the Fire Department is not only to issue fire safety certificates but also, more importantly, to enhance the safety and security of the guests, visitors, staff, public property and infrastructure at large,” the letter by the commissioner read.

“I would like to submit that the safety and well-being of the guests, visitors, staff, public property and infrastructure is of paramount importance, and can hardly be overemphasised, and fire safety is an essential component of the same. The recent fire incidents during the past two-three months in the city have underscored the need for a proactive approach to fire prevention and safety,” the MC chief points out in the letter.

It was also brought to the notice of the CITCO MD that a major fire incident had happened on October 9 at PGI’s Nehru Hospital and lives of more than 400 patients were in danger. Fortunately, due to timely intervention by several departments, there was no loss of life. However, the aftermath of the fire was visible from the first to fifth floor and it took fire brigade more than five hours to fully douse the fire.

“It goes without saying that there was a huge loss of property. It would be pertinent to mention here that this building had no requisite fire equipment as per the National Building Code of India as also the mandatory Fire Safety Certificate from the Fire and Rescue Department of the MC,” says the Commissioner.

The CITCO runs Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, Hotel Parkview, Chef Lakeview restaurant, banquets, Baithak restaurant and Transit lodge.

Meanwhile, Purva Garg, Managing Director, CITCO, was not available for comment on the matter.

PU’s Dental hospital found wanting too

Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, has not even applied for the fire safety certificate, according to the MC.

The MC Commissioner has also written a demi-official letter to its Principal, Prof Hemant Batra, pointing out “being a hospital (vulnerable building) running without a valid fire safety certificate is a matter of great concern. The goal of the Fire Department is not only to issue fire safety certificates but also, more importantly, to enhance the safety and security of patients, faculty, teaching/non-teaching staff, students, public property and infrastructure at large.”