CITCO plans beverage counters for Rock Garden, Bird Park

Chandigarh, October 27
To attract consumers and generate revenue, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has planned to set up beverage counters outside the Bird Park and the Rock Garden.
At a recent meeting chaired by Managing Director Purva Garg, it was taken up that to enhance the sale at the Rock Garden and the Bird Park, there was a need to set up beverage counters at the entry gates.
About further steps to be taken to earn revenue, an official said the corporation was in the process to rationalising the staff to increase sales, as wrong placements of employees in other units was affecting the operations of its hotels. It had come to the notice of the MD that the sale at Sales Depot in Industrial Area was very less.
Steel Authority of India Limited is requesting time and again to increase the sale of material at the Sales Depot. The MD said instructions had been passed to call all parties and hold meetings with them on a regular basis, so as to increase the business at Sales Depot. To strengthen the sales, it was decided that senior manager (Sales Depot) will sit there only. The depot, a unit of CITCO, deals with iron and steel used in industries and micro small and medium enterprises units.
