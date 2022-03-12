CITCO to introduce new packages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) Chairman Nitin Kumar Yadav, along with Managing Director (MD) Purva Garg, visited the sale depot at Industrial Area, Phase I, to review the utilisation of vacant land. Various modalities were discussed and explored with a team of the engineering and industrial wing of CITCO.

The Chairman and the MD also visited Hotel Parkview and Hotel Shivalikview. Yadav directed that vacant spaces must be utilised optimaly for the benefit the organisation

The MD asserted that to keep abreast of the competition, new packages and activities will be introduced to take care of the increasing needs of tourists coming to Chandigarh. —