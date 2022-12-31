Citizen Facilitation Centres to come up in all Panchkula sectors

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, December 30

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will open Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) in every sector of the city for the convenience of the people.

With the opening of the CFC, city residents will get one stop solution for most of the services near their homes. People will be able to avail IT services like making Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, submit application for passport, pay electricity and water bills, besides facilities like Saral and buy e-stamp paper at the CFC.

Facilities to be provided Residents can get Aadhaar and voter identity cards made

Submit application for passports

Pay electricity and water bills

Avail facilities of Saral portal

Buy e-stamp papers

People will also be able to register tenants and servants kept residing in their houses.

Services provided by the HSVP such as biometric authentication, public suggestions and feedback, grievances, online town and country planning facilities will also be available at these centres.

At least two counters manned by experts will be set up at each centre. —Dharamvir Singh, HSVP Administrator

A CFC has already started functioning in Sector 7. The centre is made up of metal frame and AAC block walls on an area of 340 square feet. These centres will be built at such a place easily accessible to the people. Signages showing the way to these centres will also be installed in all sectors.

Earlier, the Local Bodies Department had opened a CFC in Sector 4, which was inaugurated by the then Minister of Local Bodies Kavita Jain in 2018. The centre was opened to facilitate residents in filing their house tax, get death, birth certificates and marriage certificates.

The HSVP Administrator, Dharamvir Singh, said, “The CFC will be a one-stop solution for all issues related to residents. Facilitation centres will come up in all sectors to provide general and citizen-centric services related to urban development and issues. Each sector developed by the HSVP will have at least one such centre.”

Dharamvir Singh further said, “The HSVP has plans to open CFC in all 250 sectors of the city within the next one year. Each centre will have at least two service counters manned by customer service experts to ensure effective communication and service delivery. Necessary infrastructure will also be available at the centre to provide services to the people, such as biometric machines for updating Aadhaar Card. All services will be provided to citizens on token or online appointment basis. There will also be a room for attendants at the centre in which they will be able to take rest for some time and eat food during lunch time.”

There will an arrangement for ATM booths at these CFCs. A signage visible from a distance will be installed at these centres. A 1.5 kW solar system will be installed at each centre so that electricity can be saved and most work is done with solar power.

The two workstations will be set up for employees, who would be provided laptops or computer systems.