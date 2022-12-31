 Citizen Facilitation Centres to come up in all Panchkula sectors : The Tribune India

Citizen Facilitation Centres to come up in all Panchkula sectors

Citizen Facilitation Centres to come up in all Panchkula sectors

A Citizen Facilitation Centre at Sector 7 in Panchkula. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, December 30

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will open Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) in every sector of the city for the convenience of the people.

With the opening of the CFC, city residents will get one stop solution for most of the services near their homes. People will be able to avail IT services like making Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, submit application for passport, pay electricity and water bills, besides facilities like Saral and buy e-stamp paper at the CFC.

Facilities to be provided

  • Residents can get Aadhaar and voter identity cards made
  • Submit application for passports
  • Pay electricity and water bills
  • Avail facilities of Saral portal
  • Buy e-stamp papers

People will also be able to register tenants and servants kept residing in their houses.

Services provided by the HSVP such as biometric authentication, public suggestions and feedback, grievances, online town and country planning facilities will also be available at these centres.

At least two counters manned by experts will be set up at each centre. —Dharamvir Singh, HSVP Administrator

A CFC has already started functioning in Sector 7. The centre is made up of metal frame and AAC block walls on an area of 340 square feet. These centres will be built at such a place easily accessible to the people. Signages showing the way to these centres will also be installed in all sectors.

Earlier, the Local Bodies Department had opened a CFC in Sector 4, which was inaugurated by the then Minister of Local Bodies Kavita Jain in 2018. The centre was opened to facilitate residents in filing their house tax, get death, birth certificates and marriage certificates.

The HSVP Administrator, Dharamvir Singh, said, “The CFC will be a one-stop solution for all issues related to residents. Facilitation centres will come up in all sectors to provide general and citizen-centric services related to urban development and issues. Each sector developed by the HSVP will have at least one such centre.”

Dharamvir Singh further said, “The HSVP has plans to open CFC in all 250 sectors of the city within the next one year. Each centre will have at least two service counters manned by customer service experts to ensure effective communication and service delivery. Necessary infrastructure will also be available at the centre to provide services to the people, such as biometric machines for updating Aadhaar Card. All services will be provided to citizens on token or online appointment basis. There will also be a room for attendants at the centre in which they will be able to take rest for some time and eat food during lunch time.”

There will an arrangement for ATM booths at these CFCs. A signage visible from a distance will be installed at these centres. A 1.5 kW solar system will be installed at each centre so that electricity can be saved and most work is done with solar power.

The two workstations will be set up for employees, who would be provided laptops or computer systems.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

2
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

5
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

6
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

7
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

8
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

9
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

10
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

Biting cold grips North India; dense fog in Delhi, Punjab while bright sunny in Shimla

Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit