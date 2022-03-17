Citizen Services Centre opened in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Citizen Services Centre, that will provide all police services under one roof, was opened on Wednesday by UT DGP Praveer Ranjan at the Sector 26 police station. The centre will provide services such as e-FIR registration, complaint registration, character verification, employee verification, tenant verification, servant verification, lost article report, police clearance certificate, passport verification, know the status of complainant/case, application for horse riding school, application for shooting range and services related to foreigners like issue of NOCs, registration of foreigners, visa extension, exit/departure permission, return/reentry visa. — TNS

Rs 10,000, laptop stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unknown person stole cash and valuables from a car after breaking its windowpane at Dhanas. The complainant, Manish Tiwari, a resident of Kharar, reported that Rs10,000, three debit cards, documents, a mobile phone and a laptop were stolen from his car parked near the vegetable market in Dhanas. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Theft at house in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house at Mani Majra. The complainant, Raj Kumar, a resident of the MHC, Mani Majra, reported that an unknown person stole three pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring, Rs3,000 and four wrist watches. The police have registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

UT wins ‘EatSmart Cities Challenge’

Chandigarh: The UT was declared one of winners in the “EatSmart Cities Challenge” on Wednesday. A total of 108 cities participated in the challenge. The Smart City Chandigarh and the UT Health Department jointly participated in the national challenge launched by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on April 15 last year to scale up the “Eat Right India” approach. TNS

Founder’s Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated the Founder’s Day, commemorating the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh. In keeping with the college’s best practices of environment sustainability and heritage and culture preservation, various activities observing World Sikh Environment Day and other events like Dastar Muqabla, Gurbani Kanth, Katha Kirtan and gatka performances by students were organised. A personality development camp was also organised for students. TNS

Varsity inks pact with firm

Chandigarh: Chitkara University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gemini Solutions and launched the Gemini Ambassador Programme to provide students with enhanced opportunities. The MoU will pave the path for collaboration and cooperation between both institutions and promote more effective use of each of their resources. Under the agreement, sixth semester students will get a chance to attend a free training programme of 30 days, wherein they will be trained in automation testing. On successful completion of the course, students will be hired to work with the company. TNS

PU eves second in chess meet

Chandigarh: The Panjab University women’s chess team claimed second position in the North Zone Inter-University Championship held at Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Inderjeet Singh accompanied the team as the coach-cum-manager. TNS

National Vaccination Day observed

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated National Vaccination Day. ANO Satvir Singh, 3 Punjab Air Sqn, highlighted the importance of the day. Principal Balwinder Kaur also made the children aware of the importance of vaccines against smallpox, measles and polio. Edward Jenner, also known as father of immunology, was also remembered on the day. Gurpreet Kaur and other staff members were present on the occasion. TNS

2-day book exhibition

Patiala: The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, started a two-day book exhibition on Wednesday. University Vice-Chancellor Professor GS Bajpai, while inaugurating the event, said books portrayed a society’s culture, knowledge and ideas. “Good books are the best companions of a man,” he said. Registrar Professor Naresh Kumar Vats exhorted the students to inculcate the habit of reading. Books published by several publishers and booksellers ranging from disciplines, including law, social sciences, literature and language, were displayed at the exhibition.