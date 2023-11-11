City AAP gears up for Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman and city AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia held a meeting which was attended by a large number of senior party leaders, councillors and workers.

Dr Ahluwalia said meetings would be held with volunteers in each ward of the city in the coming days, while adding that recently, 12 coordinators were appointed for these meetings. He suggestions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be taken from volunteers during the meetings and city residents would be made aware of the pro-people policies of the party.

“The people of Chandigarh had voted in the highest number of AAP councillors in the last MC elections. City residents are unhappy with old parties. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections also, people living in the City Beautiful would vote for AAP,” he said.

The AAP leader added that the party had prepared a framework to further strengthen the party organisation in Chandigarh.

