Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The air quality in the city has deteriorated in the past few days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping to 180 due to changing weather and vehicular emissions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI shot up to 180 in the city around 5 pm today.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee said the AQI was recorded at 161 on October 31, 140 on October 30, 135 on October 29, 128 on October 28 and 119 on October 27. However, the average AQI in October remained “moderate”. The city’s declining AQI could be chiefly attributed to vehicular pollution and recent climatic shifts. As temperatures dropped slightly, these conditions exacerbated the problem, said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health at the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER.

He highlighted the significance of the atmospheric boundary layer, a crucial component in understanding air quality. With the onset of wintry conditions, this layer has descended to a lower altitude, measuring between 7 km and 8 km above the Earth’s surface, compared to its usual height of 10 km to 12 km. This change, which depends on local meteorological factors, has a direct and immediate effect on the Air Quality Index.

He pointed out that stubble burning would make an impact when prevailing winds would blow towards the city.

An increase in the Air Quality Index causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

#Environment #Pollution