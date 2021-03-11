Chandigarh archers Rhythm, Daksh shine at mini-national meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

City archers Rhythm and Daksh Sehrawat shone bright in the U-14 recurve events, at the 12th Mini-National Archery Championship held in Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh).

Rhythm, a student of KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, bagged a gold, silver and a bronze, while Sehrawat, a student of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, won two silver medals. In the 50m ranking round, Rhythm scored 660 points to top the chart. In the following Olympic round, she reached the semifinal comfortably, but lost to Anupa Kumari of Jharkhand (4-6).

In the bronze medal match, Rhythm and Gargi Rupesh Chavan of Maharashtra ended at a 5-5 tie. However, the city archer went past Gargi in the one-arrow shoot-off. While Rhythm shot a 9 pointer, the latter hit at the 8 pointer.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ 50m ranking round, Sehrawat improved from 13th spot to the final. In the title clash, Atharva Sharma of Rajasthan got the better of him (6-2). Rudra Kumar of Delhi got the third place in the Olympic fight. In the mixed doubles final, the pair of Rhythm and Sehrawat were up against Apurva Kiran Godse and Gargi Rupesh Chavan of Maharashtra. The two teams were tied at 4-4, leading to a one-arrow shoot-off.

The Chandigarh team scored 18 points against 19 points by the Maharashtra pair to settle for silver. The duo from the city was placed second in the ranking round. The city sent a contingent of seven archers to the championship. Rhythm and Sehrawat are coached by Anurag Kamal at GKM Archery Academy in Sector 39.