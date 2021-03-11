Chandigarh athletes win medals in National Masters Games

Chandigarh: Three local athletes won medals in the recently concluded 4th National Masters Games-2022 at Kerala. Opinder Sekhon (60+ years) won gold in the discus throw, while Chaitaly Nandy (45+ years) won gold in shot put and bronze in the discus throw. Raj Kala (35+ years) won bronze in the discus throw and Sandhya (30+ years) won gold in the 200m race and silver in the 100m race.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children