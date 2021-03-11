Chandigarh athletes win medals in National Masters Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three local athletes won medals in the recently concluded 4th National Masters Games-2022 at Kerala. Opinder Sekhon (60+ years) won gold in the discus throw, while Chaitaly Nandy (45+ years) won gold in shot put and bronze in the discus throw. Raj Kala (35+ years) won bronze in the discus throw and Sandhya (30+ years) won gold in the 200m race and silver in the 100m race.