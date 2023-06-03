City-based short story writer Mehndiratta passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

A renowned Hindi short story writer, Professor Virendra Mehndiratta (1932-2023), passed away here today.

The professor, who retired as Chairman, Hindi Department, Panjab University, had been writing short stories since 1952. Some of his notable works are “Dhoop Mein Chatakta Kaanch”, “Nabhikund”, “Ek Aur Draupdi”, “Raag Tantu” and “Suraksha Chakra”. He found his stories in the flow of life and moments that touch the heart. His writing style involves no embellishment or self-pity.

His wife, Prof Kanta Mehndiratta, had also done her doctorate in Hindi literature. One of his friends used to call him ‘adivasi’ of Chandigarh for he had prioritised teaching poor children from villages on the city periphery.

Professor Mehndiratta was honoured with the highest literary award of “Hindi Sahitya Shiromani” by the Punjab Government in 1989. He has also been felicitated by Aadhaar Prakashan, Panchkula; the Punjab Hindi Sahitya Akademi, Patiala; and the Indian Artists’ Association, Shimla, for his contribution to Hindi theatre. He was the recipient of several other awards instituted by literary and cultural organisations.

He was the chairman of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi (1996-99) and also a member of the General Council of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi (1996-2001).

Basically a student of science at Government College, Lahore, in 1946, his post-Partition education took place in Shimla. In 1953, Ashk published Professor Mehndiratta’s first collection of stories, “Shimla ki Cream”. After this, “Purani Mitti Naye Dhanche”, “Mitti Par Nange Paon” and “Siddharth Se Poochchoonga” were published.

At a time when there was no cultural activity in Chandigarh, he started doing theatre in the precincts of the college and later formed a theatre group, Abhinet.

Author Madhav Kaushik remembers Professor Mehndiratta as a great teacher, author and kind-hearted person. “He always inspired new generation of budding authors. His writings gave new dimensions to aesthetics of Chandigarh in its formative years. All creative authors of the tricity are very sad over his demise. The vacuum left with his death would not be filled in near future,” said Kaushik.

