City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 19

In a heartening development for residents, the city’s forest cover has expanded by 3.86% over three years, bringing a greener outlook to UT.

The increase in the forested area, covering both urban landscapes and the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, has been observed in the recent data presented during a Lok Sabha session by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate.

According to the figures provided by the minister, the forested expanse within the city itself grew by approximately 0.85 sq km over the three years. In the 2019 India State of Forest Report (ISFR), the forest cover measured 22.03 sq km, which expanded to 22.88 sq km in the 2021 ISFR. This growth is attributed to the combined efforts of the Department of Forest and Wildlife and other key agencies operating under the UT Administration.

A pivotal player in the increase of the UT greenery is the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP), an annual blueprint collaboratively prepared by various departments, including the Forest Department, the horticulture wing of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation. Under this plan, each department sets a yearly target for plantation, contributing to the overall expansion of the forest cover.

In their endeavour to enhance the quality of the forest ecosystem, the Department of Forest and Wildlife has embraced the cultivation of indigenous species such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babul, while discontinuing the plantation of exotic species over the past few years. This strategic shift has contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover, promoting sustainable biodiversity.

Moreover, the department’s engagement with vital stakeholders such as NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), eco clubs, environmental societies etc, has played a pivotal role not just in safeguarding the existing forest area but also in driving further expansion of the green cover. The distribution of free saplings to local residents serves as an incentive for active participation in bolstering the green ecosystem.

The Forest Survey of India, headquartered in Dehradun, plays a significant role in monitoring and reporting the nation’s forest cover. Their biennial report, compiled using remote sensing data and ground verification, culminates in the publication of the ISFR.

Greening Chandigarh Action Plan

A pivotal player in the increase of the UT greenery is the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP), an annual blueprint collaboratively prepared by various departments, including the Forest Department, the horticulture wing of the Engineering Department and the MC. Each department sets a yearly target for plantation, contributing to the overall expansion of the forest cover.

Focus on indigenous tree species

In their endeavour to enhance the quality of the forest ecosystem, the Department of Forest and Wildlife has embraced the cultivation of indigenous species such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babul, while discontinuing the plantation of exotic species over the past few years. This strategic shift has contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover, promoting sustainable biodiversity.