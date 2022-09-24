City Beautiful no-fly zone today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transit visit to the city on Saturday, the UT Administration has declared the area of Chandigarh as a "no-fly zone" for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In an order, District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh stated that the movement of a VVIP was scheduled to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, transiting through the city on September 24. In view of an emerging threat due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones, Chandigarh will be 'no-fly zone' for drones and UAVs. The order will not be applicable on law-enforcement agencies. Any violation will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant provisions of law.

Mother booked for locking girl

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a woman on the complaint of her husband for locking their four-year-old daughter in the house. Complainant Mukesh Chand, a resident of Sector 41, who was residing separately from his wife, a resident of Sector 29, had alleged that on August 24, 2021, his wife left their daughter alone at her house. A case under Section 342 of the IPC and Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Two arrested for snatching phone

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. The suspects, identified as Ranbir Singh, alias Gagi (20), and Rajinder Singh, alias Preet (23), both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. The were arrested on the complaint of Shiva Chaudhary, a Zirakpur resident. The complainant stated that in July this year, he had gone to meet his friend in Ram Darbar when the duo snatched his phone. A case in this connection was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered.

Ambulance donated

Chandigarh: As part of various activities being undertaken for social and humanistic welfare of society under the golden jubilee foundation of the LIC, the Chandigarh division donated an ambulance to Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital, Sector 18-B, run by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, which is extending free medical services at the eye hospital.

Pencak Silat trials on Sept 25

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Pencak Silat Association will organise trials to select the local team at the Sector 40 Hanuman Mandir here on September 25. The selected team will represent the city in the upcoming Senior National Championship to be held from October 21 to 24, at Srinagar (J&K).