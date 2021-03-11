City beautiful sees 10 cases of Covid-19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged 10 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. The active caseload rose to 69. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165. Meanwhile, six persons were cured of the disease. TNS

Fresh 4 Covid cases in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh four Covid cases have been reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 95,782. Three more patients recovered from the disease. No death was reported in the district on Friday. The number of active cases was 47. TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula dist

Panchkula: Panchkula reported no fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, keeping the active caseload unchanged at 13. The death toll remained 414. As many as 43,744 people have recovered from the disease in the district so far.