City Beautiful tops UTs in solar power installation

Chandigarh, August 27

The City Beautiful has been rated the best amongst UTs in total solar power installation and received the first prize at a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), formed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on its eighth foundation day ceremony at Cochin in Kerala today.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) was also felicitated for achieving the second highest renewable energy installed capacity among UTs as on March 31 this year, achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity addition during the fiscal 2021-22, achieving the second highest solar power capacity addition during the year 2021-22 and achieving the second highest number of solar streetlights installed as on March 31. Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba gave away the awards.

Under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatosav”, CREST has set an ambitious target of 75 MWp to be achieved by August 15 next year. “Chandigarh is well ahead in terms of achievement and total aggregate capacity of 50.588 MWp rooftop solar plants have already been installed and commissioned at 4,200 sites in the city,” said Debendra Dalai, Secretary, Science & Technology and Renewable Energy-cum-CEO, CREST.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said with this pace, the city could achieve the target to become 100 per cent renewable energy-powered in the near future. — TNS

UT also feted for

Second highest renewable energy installed capacity as on March 31, 2022

Second highest renewable energy capacity addition during 2021-22

Second highest solar power capacity addition during 2021-22

Installing second highest number of solar street lights as on March 31, 2022

Projects in pipeline