City boxer secures medal in Asian meet

Chandigarh, March 7
City boxer Krrish Pal (46 kg), Ravi Saini (48 kg) and three others secured a medal for the country by advancing into the semifinals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.
Krrish beat Robert Jamero of the Philippines in the quarterfinal bout 4-1. Krrish, a student of Government Model School, Sector 43, lost his father two years ago. —
