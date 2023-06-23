City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 22

Mohali will explore the feasibility of city bus service to reduce pollution and traffic chaos on the city roads, said Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain while holding a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee here today.

Two-phase plan to be implemented The routes planned included Dera Bassi to Gharuan, Dera Bassi to Kahrar, Zirakpur to Kurali, Zirakpur to Kharar, Kharar to Eco City 1, Mohali Railway Station to Eco City 1, Mohali Railway Station to Nayagaon, Mohali to Banur, Mohali to Mohali (city areas) and Mohali to Dera Bassi

The average route length will be 29 km and the average frequency 15 minutes on each route

The second phase would include the routes of Dera Bassi to Kharar, Mohali Railway Station to Zirakpur, Mohali to Banur, Kurali to Chandigarh Airport, Kurali to Sector 17 in Chandigarh and from Lalru to Mohali

The second phase would have an average route length of 24 km

She said electric vehicles would be pressed into service to reduce pollution and save environment. Ten routes would be covered and a survey was in progress. Besides, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairperson of the committee, while reviewing the status of the black spots, directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to further reduce the number from 37 to zero. She said the earlier number of black spots was 80 and the administration was continuously working to bring it down to zero.

To ensure compliance with the Safe School Vaahan scheme by school vehicles, officials of the District Child Protection Office and the Regional Transport Authority were asked to initiate a special campaign after summer vacation.

The traffic wing of the district police was asked to survey the intersection that needed speed tables to minimise accidents on the Aero City road. The work of installation of speed tables would be done by the Municipal Corporation and the NHAI.