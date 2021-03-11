Chandigarh Carrom Association's annual calendar out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The Chandigarh Carrom Association (CCA) announced its annual calendar of organising various activities. The session will start with a one-day clinic on laws of carrom on May 28, while a 10-day summer coaching camp for new beginners will be conducted from June 28 to July 8.

The 1st ICSE Inter-School Carrom Tournament will be organised from August 2 to 3, followed by 24th St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament from August 20 to 22. The 31st Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament will be organised from October 15 to 17.

The association had also decided to send local teams for participation in all the national/zonal/invitation carrom tournaments to be organised by the All-India Carrom Federation during the current year, said one of the spokespersons.