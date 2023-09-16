Chandigarh: City college gets NAAC A++ grade

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, has been awarded A++ grade with a score of 3.56 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The institution becomes the only college in the city to have A++ grade.

The assessment was made on parameters such as curricular aspects, teaching learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices.