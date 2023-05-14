City Cong celebrates Karnataka win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The city Congress celebrated the party’s win in the Karnataka elections, at the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, here today. A large number of Congress leaders and workers gathered at the spot and danced to the tune of bhangra. They also burst crackers.

Leaders and workers garlanded HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, who had campaigned in Karnataka. Sweets were offered to all workers.

Lucky, while thanking the electorate of Karnataka, congratulated Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar, besides workers of the Karnataka Congress.

He alleged: “The BJP government of Karnataka lost because it had become synonym with corruption and was popularly known as 40% commission government. The Congress with its five guarantees was able to secure victory.”

Lucky said Prime Minister Narendra Modi put all his might in this election but still people rejected him.