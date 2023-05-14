City Cong celebrates Karnataka win

Chandigarh, May 13
The city Congress celebrated the party’s win in the Karnataka elections, at the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, here today. A large number of Congress leaders and workers gathered at the spot and danced to the tune of bhangra. They also burst crackers.
Leaders and workers garlanded HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, who had campaigned in Karnataka. Sweets were offered to all workers.
Lucky, while thanking the electorate of Karnataka, congratulated Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar, besides workers of the Karnataka Congress.
He alleged: “The BJP government of Karnataka lost because it had become synonym with corruption and was popularly known as 40% commission government. The Congress with its five guarantees was able to secure victory.”
Lucky said Prime Minister Narendra Modi put all his might in this election but still people rejected him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...