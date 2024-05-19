City cricketer Bawa gets NCA camp call

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

City lad Raj Angad Bawa, who hogged the limelight in the 2022 Indian U-19 World Cup title win, has been selected for the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) High Performance Monitoring Programme for the 2024 - 25 domestic cricket season. The All-India Men’s Selection Committee has asked him to undergo a fitness test and other medical tests. Hailing from a sports background, Bawa is the son of a cricket coach, Sukhwinder Bawa, and grandson of hockey Olympian Tarlochan Bawa, who was a member of the team that won gold in London in 1948.

In the U-19 World Cup final against England, Bawa picked five wickets for 31 and posted a steady 35 runs as India completed the chase with 14 balls remaining.

