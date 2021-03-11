Chandigarh cricketer brings laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Local cricketer Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8.

Paras was the vice-captain of Chandigarh’s U-19 team wherein he scored 143 runs and took eight wickets in four matches. He also excelled with both bat and ball in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Delhi last year. He played against teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the Elite B group. Apart from one abandoned match, Paras scored 71 runs and clinched four wickets in three matches.

In the U-19 UTCA domestic matches, Paras captained Rock Zone and took 13 wickets in five league matches and amassed a total of 325 runs, including a century. He is a student of DAV, Sector 7, and is undergoing training under coach Nagesh Gupta.