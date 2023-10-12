City fifth among UTs in grievance disposal

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 11

In a recent evaluation of union territories regarding the timely and effective disposal of grievances, Chandigarh has been ranked fifth with a score of 46.13 per cent, falling behind Delhi which secured fourth rank with a score of 52.29 per cent.

The rankings, released by the Union Government, are based on performance data from January 1 to September 30, 2023. The ranking provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

This assessment, called the Grievance Redressal Index, aims at helping states and UTs review and enhance their grievance redressal system while allowing for a comparative analysis with other regions. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) initiated the ranking process in May, evaluating states and UTs based on their performance in two key dimensions.

Chandigarh secured a score of just 46.13 per cent. The government analysed a total of 3,633 grievances received during the evaluation period. Surprisingly, Delhi outperformed Chandigarh, securing the fourth rank with a score of 52.29 per cent. The top performer in this evaluation was Lakshadweep, with an impressive score of 69.82 per cent.

The Grievance Redressal Index is structured around two dimensions: Timely disposal of grievances and quality disposal of grievances. States and UTs were categorised into four groups to facilitate a fair comparison. Group B, where UTs fall, witnessed Lakshadweep clinching the top position, followed by Andaman & Nicobar and Ladakh.

On latest performance report of Chandigarh, advocate Ajay Jagga, in a communication to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, stated, “This report has also given an opportunity to the Administration to look afresh into its grievance redressal system. There should be an effort that the UT should make it to list of top three performers.” The instructions from the office to the Administration would be helpful, he added.

RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, said, “This reflects on the functioning of the Administration and puts a question mark on ad hoc postings of the top brass which take rotate every three years and the drastic results are before us.”

In evaluating timely disposal of grievances, the criteria considered the percentage of grievances resolved within 30 days as a positive indicator, accounting for the maximum 40 per cent of the marks. However, the percentage of grievances pending for more than 30 days to the total grievances received was considered a negative indicator.

The quality disposal of grievances criteria focused on the percentage of grievances redressed (closed) and feedback received as excellent and very good, earning 20 per cent of the marks as a positive indicator. Conversely, the percentage of grievances redressed (closed) and feedback received as average and poor was a negative indicator, resulting in deductions.