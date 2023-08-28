City fitness trainer wins beauty pageant

Chandigarh, August 27
Local fitness trainer Balreet Mann has made the city proud by winning the second position in the Mrs India beauty pageant recently held in Dubai. The 37-year-old fitness and fashion enthusiast is also a doting mother to a 9-year-old daughter. Sharing her experience, she said: “The competition was tough as women from all over India participated. As many as 25 ladies were in the fray. I remained confident and performed without any inhibition.”
