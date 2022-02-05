City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The city recorded 24 mm of rainfall since yesterday morning. At 13°C, today was the second coldest day of February in the city in the past 11 years. Yesterday, the mercury had plummeted to 12.8°C.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department, the city had received 22 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am today and 2 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm today. The Met office has predicted dry weather from tomorrow onwards and cold to severe cold day conditions for the next two days

The department has also predicted foggy conditions for the next three days. The department has predicted another spell of isolated and light rain on February 8 and 9.

The maximum temperature in the city was 13°C, eight degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.3°C, three degrees above normal.