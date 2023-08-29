City girl crowned Miss Diva Universe

ANI

\Mumbai, August 28

Shweta Sharda (22) of Chandigarh is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador. Shweta relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams.

