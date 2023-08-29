City girl crowned Miss Diva Universe

\Mumbai, August 28
Shweta Sharda (22) of Chandigarh is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador. Shweta relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case