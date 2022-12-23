Chandigarh golfer Kochhar jumps to tied 4th

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar (67), along with Kartik Sharma (67) and Manu Gandas returned (68), climbed to tied 4th at 10-under 134 on the second day of the TATA Steel PGTI’s season-ending event at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses, Jamshedpur.

Mohammed Azhar from Vikarabad, Telangana, shot a second round of 5-under 67 to surge into the halfway lead with a total of 12-under 132. Shiv Kapur carded a 69 to be placed tied-2nd along with Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (70) at 11-under 133.

Gandas continues to be the favourite for the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings crown as he is, at the moment, comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals for the title Ajeetesh Sandhu (tied 15th at six-under 138) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (tied 32nd at two-under 142). Madappa fired a hole-in-one on the first hole during his round of 69 to be tied 36th at one-under 143.

