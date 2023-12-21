Chandigarh golfers to compete in Tata tour in Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Local golfers Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi, Akshay Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Arjuna Awardee Harmeet Kahlon will feature in the Tata Steel Tour Championship at Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, from December 21 to 24. The tournament will offer a prize purse of Rs 3 crore, the biggest on the PGTI.

The championship is the season-ending event of the 2023 Tata Steel PGTI season. The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied. The pro-am event preceding the tournament was played on December 19.

The prize presentation ceremony will be held at Beldih Golf Club, on December 24.

The tournament will feature a glittering field, including some of the biggest names in Indian golf like Gaganjeet Bhullar (2020 champion), SSP Chawrasia and 2022 Tata Steel PGTI Ranking champion Manu Gandas.

