Chandigarh is top solar power generator among UTs, says Banwarilal Purohit on I-Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

By embracing green initiatives and promoting eco-friendly practices, Chandigarh beautifully showcases the harmonious co-existence between urban development and nature, said UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground. He said, “Chandigarh has emerged as a top solar power generator among all union territories.”

It may be recalled that Minister of New and Renewable Energy RK Singh had recently lauded the efforts made by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) in that regard during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The goal of the administration is to implement various solar power projects, such as floating, canal tops, parking sheds, rooftop installations and more grid-connected SPV power plants, which will collectively enhance the total installed capacity up to 75 MWp.

Purohit said Chandigarh has successfully implemented the Electric Vehicle Policy, which offers financial incentives to applicants in various categories to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Over 100 diesel buses have been successfully replaced with electric buses, and from now on, only electric vehicles will be procured by government departments.

A green, non-motorised transport corridor spanning 7.5 kilometres has been constructed in Chandigarh. This corridor is aimed at providing a dedicated path for pedestrians and cyclists, contributing to a safe and environmentally friendly route across the city. Besides, plans for another non-motorised transport corridor are also underway in Chandigarh.

In another step towards the development of the tri-city, Purohit said Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana have collectively approved the Comprehensive Mobility Plan. A successful implementation of the plan will revolutionise the transportation infrastructure in the area.

