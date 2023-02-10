City judokas shine in KIYG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Three city judokas won bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 today.

Navroop (-48 kg) defeated Nidhi Yadav of MP by knockout in the bronze medal bout. Mehak Singh won bronze by defeating Mehruk Makhwana of Gujarat. Nitin Kumar (-66kg) won his bronze medal bout against Alok of Madhya Pradesh.