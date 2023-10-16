City judokas win bronze

Chandigarh, October 15
Two judokas from the city, Japnaam Kaur and Divanshi Miglani, both claimed third positions in their respective categories to bag bronze medals in the recently concluded CBSE North Zone 2 Judo Championship at Hisar. Japnaam won the bronze medal in the 44 kg event of the girls’ U-17 category. Divanshi Miglani won the bronze medal in the girls’ +70 kg category.
Heisnam bags title
Chandigarh: Shanker Heisnam of CLTA won the boys’ U-16 title during the Fenesta National Tennis Championship, held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. — TNS
