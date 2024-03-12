Chandigarh lad Aayush shines in North Zone’s 97-run win

Chandigarh, March 11
Local lad Aayush Sikka scored 79 runs to help the North Zone to record a 97-run win over South Zone during the Vizzy Trophy in Assam. Sikka posted 79 off 103 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries, to help the side win.
Sudhanshu Chaurasia contributed 85 off 109 balls, studded with four boundaries and three sixes, as North Zone scored 296/7 in 50 overs.
G Chanti (3/76), Sujith G (2/49) and Gowrishankar J (1/48) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side. In reply, South Zone bundled out at 199 runs in 45.4 overs. Sujith G (68) and Anaz Nazeer (51) contributed most runs. Amar Chaudhary (4/17) remained the main wicket taker.
