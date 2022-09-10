 Chandigarh lad Yuvraj dominates round three of golf meet : The Tribune India

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj dominates round three of golf meet

Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu in action during a golf meet.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj Singh Sandhu dominated Round 3 with a fabulous 7-under 65, tournament’s best round so far, to race into a commanding four-shot lead in the J&K Open 2022 at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Yuvraj (69-70-65), a three-time PGTI winner, had a three-day total of 12-under 204. He thus moved up one spot from his overnight second position.

Sandhu’s nearest challenger was Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70-68-70), the halfway leader, who struck an error-free 70 on Friday to be placed second at eight-under 208.

The rest of the field were at quite some distance from the top two as Hyderabad’s Mohd Azhar (70), who had the only other bogey-free round of the day, along with Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (72), had the next best total as both were tied third at two-under 214.

Among the prominent names, Manu Gandas was tied ninth at two-over 218, Rashid Khan was tied 14th at four-over 220, Udayan Mane was tied 23rd at six-over 222 and reigning champion Honey Baisoya was tied 30th at eight-over 224.

On a day that witnessed just four under-par scores, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu’s dominant display helped him charge ahead of the rest as he sank eight birdies and a bogey. After his early bogey on the third, Sandhu, currently placed second on the PGTI Order of Merit, made amends with birdies on the fifth, sixth and eighth where he sank a couple of putts from a range of seven to 12 feet.

Yuvraj, who found more fairways on this narrow layout in round three as compared to the previous two days, fared even better on the relatively tougher back-nine. His back-nine birdies featured three conversions from 10 to 18 feet, an exceptional bunker shot that set up a tap-in on the 12th and a four-feet conversion on the closing 18th.

Sandhu said: “While hitting my tee shots today, I went in with the approach that placing it on the fairway would make a bigger difference than just getting distance. So, I kept myself in play for most part of the round. I feel this golf course needs to be respected, especially the back-nine and that’s what I did today”.

“Taking into account the hot and humid weather, I knew that I had to keep myself hydrated. I did that and importantly kept my energy levels going with bananas and energy bars,” Sandhu said.

Khalin Joshi made pars all the way till the 12th before leaving himself short birdie putts on the 13th and 18th during his solid efforts.

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa


‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner