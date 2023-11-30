City lads face second defeat in cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Chandigarh lads faced their second defeat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they failed to defend 305 runs against Uttarakhand at Ahmedabad today. The side faced a six-wicket defeat. In their previous encounter, the side went down by 84 runs against Haryana.

Batting first, the Chandigarh side scored 305 runs with the help of Bhagminder Lather (66), Ankit Kaushik (60), Arslan Khan (54), and skipper Manan Vohra (50). In reply, Uttarakhand lads achieved the target with the help of Ankit Tare (69), D Negi (64), Avnish Sudha (60) and Yuvraj Chaudhary (58). Chandigarh is set to face Karnataka on December 1 for their next match.

Rajasthan’s streak continues

At Chandigarh’s Mahajan Cricket Ground, Rajasthan recorded a 38-run win against Andhra Pradesh. The side has won all three matches so far.

Batting first, Rajasthan scored 290 runs with a tonne from Abhijeet Tomar (124) and another half-century by BR Chauhan (52). In reply, the Andhra Pradesh team bundled out 252. Hanumant Vihari (60) and Ashwin Hebbar (68) remained the main scorers for the side. AV Choudhary claimed four wickets for the bowling side.

In another game, Gujarat defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets. Batting first, Uttar Pradesh was struggling at 65/5, but a 111-run partnership between Dhruv and Saurabh helped the side score 232 runs. Dhruv scored 77, while Saurabh added 43. CT Gaja took four wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Gujarat achieved the target with the help of unbeaten contributions by Kshitij Patel (83) and Urvil Patel (86).

In another match at GMSS, Sector 26, Himachal Pradesh registered an eight-wicket victory over Assam. Assam succumbed to 121 against Mayank Dagger (4/20) and Rishi Dhawan (4/30). In reply, SL Verma’s (51) and Ekant Sen’s (42) unbeaten contributions won the game for Himachal Pradesh.

UT’s Kashvee Gautam shines

Chandigarh’s Kashvee Gautam shined with her bowling in the first T20 match against England (A) as India (A) registered a thrilling three-run win at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kashvee claimed 2/23 in her four-over spell.

