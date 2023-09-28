City marks Tourism Day

Chandigarh, September 27
To mark the World Tourism Day, the Chandigarh Tourism organised a run for sustainable travel from Sukhna Lake to Tourist Information Centre, Capitol Complex. The aim was to promote sustainable tourism under “Travel for LiFE” programme of the Ministry of Tourism.
Film screened
- As part of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Shapath Patra” campaign of the Centre, the anthem was played and school students and other participants took a pledge
- A special film was screened to create awareness about sustainable travel
As part of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Shapath Patra” campaign of the Centre, the anthem was played and school students and other participants took a pledge. The event was flagged off by the Secretary Tourism in which around 1,000 students and others participated. A special film was screened to create awareness about sustainable travel.
