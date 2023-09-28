City marks Tourism Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

To mark the World Tourism Day, the Chandigarh Tourism organised a run for sustainable travel from Sukhna Lake to Tourist Information Centre, Capitol Complex. The aim was to promote sustainable tourism under “Travel for LiFE” programme of the Ministry of Tourism.

A special film was screened to create awareness about sustainable travel

As part of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Shapath Patra” campaign of the Centre, the anthem was played and school students and other participants took a pledge. The event was flagged off by the Secretary Tourism in which around 1,000 students and others participated. A special film was screened to create awareness about sustainable travel.

