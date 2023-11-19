City observes Rezang La Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The city today observed Rezang La Day to commemorate the epic battle that saw 104 Indian soldiers make the ‘last-man-last-round’ against overwhelming odds during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict. Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs on the occasion.

Speaking at a function organised at a local school today by city-based think tank Suvichar, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stressed the need to make NCC compulsory in all schools. He said that the Indian defence forces are well-equipped, but owing to a paucity of funds, not all schools have NCC.

Purohit said, “It is a matter of pride to salute the soldiers of Charlie Company of 13 Kumaon, who stood their ground against thousands of Chinese troops and made the supreme sacrifice.”

The Company Commander at Rezang La, Maj Shaitan Singh, was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra, the highest award for gallantry. Purohit said, “We have been hearing stories of our martyrs’ bravery. It was a privilege to have two recipients of the Param Vir Chakra at the event.”

Hony Capt Bana Singh (retd), who was awarded for seizing the highest post in the Siachen Glacier in 1987, and Sub-Maj Sanjay Kumar, who was honoured for his actions in the Mushkoh Valley during the 1999 Kargil conflict, dwelt on their experiences.

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen VP Malik emphasised the significance of Rezang La Day, saying, “Indian soldiers have set an example of bravery and leadership for the entire world, and it is our responsibility to remember all those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

He also stressed that all battles fought in the past must be remembered and analysed from operational aspects, while pointing out that Rezang La Day comes as a stark reminder of the lack of equipment.