Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh, February 14
The combined single-day Covid case tally of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali dropped below 100 on Monday. A total of 76 cases surfaced with Chandigarh reporting 31 new infections.
The active case count of Chandigarh stands at 558. A 77-year-old man from Sector 18 was brought dead at the GMSH, Sector 16. He tested positive for Covid posthumously and was fully vaccinated. In Mohali district, 28 cases surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,187 whereas 71 patients were cured of the disease. No fresh death was reported.
Among the new cases, three surfaced in Gharuan, four in Dhakoli, nine in Kharar and 12 in the Mohali urban area. There are now 570 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,144.
Panchkula district reported 17 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 43,854. The active caseload came down to 151. With no fresh death, the toll remained unchanged at 412. —
