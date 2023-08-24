City players win titles in squash

Chandigarh, August 23
City squash players won laurels on the concluding day of the Khelshala Freedom Junior Squash Open. In the boys’ U-15 final, Savir Sood overpowered Hridhaan Singh 11-7 11-7 11-5 to claim the title.
In semifinals, Sood defeated Yuvaditya Jain 11-3 111-3 11-6, while Hridhaan overpowered Siddhnat Sharma 11-7 15-13 11-6. In the girls’ U-11 final, Swara Trehan defeated Haryana’s Adhya Grover. She logged 10-12 11-5 11-3 11-3 win to claim the gold medal. Kavin Sood grabbed the third place in boys’ U-17 category by defeating Kushal Veer Singh of Chandigarh.
