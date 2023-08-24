City players win titles in squash

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

City squash players won laurels on the concluding day of the Khelshala Freedom Junior Squash Open. In the boys’ U-15 final, Savir Sood overpowered Hridhaan Singh 11-7 11-7 11-5 to claim the title.

In semifinals, Sood defeated Yuvaditya Jain 11-3 111-3 11-6, while Hridhaan overpowered Siddhnat Sharma 11-7 15-13 11-6. In the girls’ U-11 final, Swara Trehan defeated Haryana’s Adhya Grover. She logged 10-12 11-5 11-3 11-3 win to claim the gold medal. Kavin Sood grabbed the third place in boys’ U-17 category by defeating Kushal Veer Singh of Chandigarh.