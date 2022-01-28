Chandigarh reports 565 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: At a positivity rate of 15.50 per cent, the city logged 565 fresh Covid cases and three deaths on Thursday.

A 73-year-old man from Sector 44, who had comorbidities, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was fully vaccinated.

A 90-year-old woman from Sector 33, a case of acute ischemic stroke and hypertension, died at Healing Hospital. She was only vaccinated with the first dose.

A 34-year-old man from Sector 28 was brought dead at the GMSH-16. He was tested and found positive for Covid posthumously. His vaccination status was not known. The overall tally has reached 87,983. The death count now stands at 1,108. —