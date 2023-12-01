City rly station supdt shifted over negligence

Chandigarh, November 30
In a case of reassignment of profile owing to negligence, the Chandigarh railway station superintendent has been ordered to take up the role of chief yard master.
The superintendent had failed to execute the supervisory role when the 12232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express left the station recently with an empty AC 3-tier coach as the details on the passenger reservation system (PRS) were not timely fed, said Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia.
This resulted in the non-confirmation of passengers in the waiting list, who could have otherwise been accommodated, he added.
“The train chugged into the station at 9 am and was scheduled to leave at 8 pm. There was enough time to raise the matter with the Ambala division before the final preparation of chart. The negligence resulted in inconvenience to passengers and a loss of revenue to the Railways,” said the DRM.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...