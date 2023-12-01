City rly station supdt shifted over negligence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

In a case of reassignment of profile owing to negligence, the Chandigarh railway station superintendent has been ordered to take up the role of chief yard master.

The superintendent had failed to execute the supervisory role when the 12232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express left the station recently with an empty AC 3-tier coach as the details on the passenger reservation system (PRS) were not timely fed, said Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia.

This resulted in the non-confirmation of passengers in the waiting list, who could have otherwise been accommodated, he added.

“The train chugged into the station at 9 am and was scheduled to leave at 8 pm. There was enough time to raise the matter with the Ambala division before the final preparation of chart. The negligence resulted in inconvenience to passengers and a loss of revenue to the Railways,” said the DRM.

#Lucknow