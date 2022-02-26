Chandigarh sees 22 fresh Covid cases, no fatality

Chandigarh, February 25
The city reported 22 fresh cases of Covid on Friday, taking the overall tally to 91,687. The active case count of the UT is 167. So far, 90,356 patients have recovered from the disease while 1,164 succumbed to it. TNS
No death, 19 test positive in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported 19 fresh Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,537, whereas 35 patients were cured of the disease. No death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Friday. Among the new cases, one was reported from Gharuan, two from Boothgarh, five from Dhakoli and 11 from the Mohali urban area. Of the 95,537 positive cases reported from the district so far, 94,218 patients have been cured. There are now 172 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,147. TNS
15 contract virus in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported 15 fresh cases of Covid on Friday, taking the overall tally to 44,015. The active caseload now stands at 41. The death toll remained unchanged at 413. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease rose to 43,561.
