Panchkula shuttler Anupama in international meet final

Panchkula, August 10

Local shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya stormed into the final of the Tajikistan International Series at the Dushanbe Tennis & Water Sport Complex, Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In the women’s semifinal, Anupama stunned third seed Keisha Fatimah Az Zahra of Azerbaijan 21-14, 21-12. She will be playing the title clash against the top seed, Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova, who overpowered Yu Chen Han 21-12, 19-21, 21-18 in the second semifinal.

In her quarterfinal outing, Anupama defeated Ozge Bayrak 21-10, 25-23, while in her qualifying match, she routed Leyla Jamalzade 21-6, 21-6.

