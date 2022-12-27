City shuttler brings laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Shuttler Devika Sihag has been crowned the U-19 girls’ singles nationals champion. The tournament was played in Odisha recently.

It was a proud moment and achievement for the members of the sports wing at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, as the badminton star won the singles’ title and received the trophy and cash prize from legendary Pullela Gopichand in Bhubaneswar.

A student of Class XII at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Devika has carved out a niche for herself in the national and international circuits by competing in various events. She had bagged bronze in the girls’ singles category of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Panchkula. Earlier, she was selected to represent the nation in the World School Games held in Normandy, France.

From representing Panchkula district, Devika moved up the ranks to represent Haryana. She has been playing at the national level since 2021.