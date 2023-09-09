City shuttlers bag bronze at nat'l meet

Chandigarh, September 8
The Chandigarh team won a bronze medal in the Junior National Badminton Championship held at Bengaluru today.
The local outfit faced a 1-2 defeat against top seed Manipur in the semifinals.
In the first semifinal, Samarveer from the city lost to Malemanganaba Singh Hemam 16-21 21-15 15-21, while the doubles pair of Samarveer and Rehaan defeated Rohenkumar Singh and Allen Singh Raj Kumar 22-20 21-16.
In another singles event, Krishna Sharma from the city lost to Jomi Singam of Manipur 16-21 21-9 13-21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days