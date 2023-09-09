City shuttlers bag bronze at nat'l meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Chandigarh team won a bronze medal in the Junior National Badminton Championship held at Bengaluru today.

The local outfit faced a 1-2 defeat against top seed Manipur in the semifinals.

In the first semifinal, Samarveer from the city lost to Malemanganaba Singh Hemam 16-21 21-15 15-21, while the doubles pair of Samarveer and Rehaan defeated Rohenkumar Singh and Allen Singh Raj Kumar 22-20 21-16.

In another singles event, Krishna Sharma from the city lost to Jomi Singam of Manipur 16-21 21-9 13-21.

