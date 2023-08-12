Chandigarh shuttlers grab 3 medals at north zone championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Chandigarh shuttlers won three medals, inculding a gold medal, during the North Zone Interstate Badminton Championships at Jalandhar today.

The local boys’ U-19 team won the gold medal, while the local women’s team claimed silver medal. The men’s team won a bronze medal in the championship.

In the boys’ U-19 team final, Chandigarh lads defeated Rajasthan 2-0. In the first match, Samarveer stunned Raj Shukla 21-17 21-8. In the doubles match, the local pair of Samarveer and Rehaan Phutela recorded a comeback win over Murali Sharma and Sanskar Sarswat. The team logged a 21-10 19-21 21-18 victory to help Chandigarh win a gold medal after a gap of few years.

In the women’s team event, the local side went down 2-3 against hosts Punjab after a see-saw battle to settle for a silver medal. Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma won the first match by defeating Yashica 21-13 21-8, but Rijul Saini, the winner of the state championship, levelled the score for Chandigarh. Rijul defeated Radhika Sharma 19-21 21-19 21-16. The pair of Radhika and Tanvi logged another win for Punjab as they defeated Garima Singh and Nikita 21-12 21-10. The Chandigarh eves once again managed to level the battle as Garima defeated Samridhi 21-14 21-8. However, in the reverse doubles, the local pair of Rijul and Yashica went down 12-21 14-21 against Punjab’s Liza Taank and Manya Ralhan.

The men’s team bagged the bronze by losing the battle against Delhi 2-3. Samarveer started off with a win for Chandigarh as he defeated Vikas Yadav 21-18 21-14. Delhi’s Abhinn Vashisht defeated Dhruv Bansal 18-21 9-21 17-21. This was followed by another win for Delhi as Kaustubh Rawat and Swarnaraj Bora defeated the team of Bansal and Samarveer 21-10 21-11. In the final clash, Delhi’s Harsh Rana and Nitin Kumar ousted Chandigarh’s Kevin Wong and Mohit Singh 21-16 21-16.

Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, and manager of the Chandigarh team, stated that it was a very proud moment for the City Beautiful.

The team achieved the feat under coaches Vivek Sharma and Bhuvan Sethi.