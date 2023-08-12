Chandigarh shuttlers grab 3 medals at north zone championship

Chandigarh, August 11
Chandigarh shuttlers won three medals, inculding a gold medal, during the North Zone Interstate Badminton Championships at Jalandhar today.
The local boys’ U-19 team won the gold medal, while the local women’s team claimed silver medal. The men’s team won a bronze medal in the championship.
In the boys’ U-19 team final, Chandigarh lads defeated Rajasthan 2-0. In the first match, Samarveer stunned Raj Shukla 21-17 21-8. In the doubles match, the local pair of Samarveer and Rehaan Phutela recorded a comeback win over Murali Sharma and Sanskar Sarswat. The team logged a 21-10 19-21 21-18 victory to help Chandigarh win a gold medal after a gap of few years.
In the women’s team event, the local side went down 2-3 against hosts Punjab after a see-saw battle to settle for a silver medal. Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma won the first match by defeating Yashica 21-13 21-8, but Rijul Saini, the winner of the state championship, levelled the score for Chandigarh. Rijul defeated Radhika Sharma 19-21 21-19 21-16. The pair of Radhika and Tanvi logged another win for Punjab as they defeated Garima Singh and Nikita 21-12 21-10. The Chandigarh eves once again managed to level the battle as Garima defeated Samridhi 21-14 21-8. However, in the reverse doubles, the local pair of Rijul and Yashica went down 12-21 14-21 against Punjab’s Liza Taank and Manya Ralhan.
The men’s team bagged the bronze by losing the battle against Delhi 2-3. Samarveer started off with a win for Chandigarh as he defeated Vikas Yadav 21-18 21-14. Delhi’s Abhinn Vashisht defeated Dhruv Bansal 18-21 9-21 17-21. This was followed by another win for Delhi as Kaustubh Rawat and Swarnaraj Bora defeated the team of Bansal and Samarveer 21-10 21-11. In the final clash, Delhi’s Harsh Rana and Nitin Kumar ousted Chandigarh’s Kevin Wong and Mohit Singh 21-16 21-16.
Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, and manager of the Chandigarh team, stated that it was a very proud moment for the City Beautiful.
The team achieved the feat under coaches Vivek Sharma and Bhuvan Sethi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...