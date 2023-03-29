City shuttlers shine, Pankaj wins 2 medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Local shuttlers bagged a rich haul of medals during the Masters National Championships held in Goa. Chandigarh’s Pankaj Nathani won gold in the men’s doubles event. Naithani and Manish Kumar Gupta defeated Dev Acharya and Subramaniyan from Kerala 21-13, 21-19 to win the men’s doubles 35+ gold medal.

In the mixed doubles 35+ category, Naithani and Neemalaxmi won the bronze medal. The team of Deepak Saxena and Sarita Jethmani won bronze in the mixed doubles 45+ category, while Alok Mishra claimed bronze in the men’s singles 50+ category.

The local pair of Rajeev Mehta and Praveen Taneja won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles 60+ category, while the team of Ashish and Bhawna won bronze in the mixed doubles 40+ category.

All medals winners have been selected to represent India in the coming BWF World Senior Championships to be held in South Korea from September 11 to 17, said Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association. The association will also felicitate Nathani.