Chandigarh student gets chance to meet British Deputy High Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

A 20-year-old BBA student of SD College, Sector 32, won a contest to experience a day in the life of the British Deputy High Commissioner here.

Nehal Sharma won the contest from the Chandigarh region, which included the UT, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She got the opportunity to interact with British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett.

“It was a great experience to meet the British Deputy High Commissioner and learn about their initiatives to strengthen the UK-India relations. I also got the opportunity to discuss issues like women empowerment, women’s participation in governance and climate change. It broadened my perspective on issues concerning women,” said Nehal.

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission gave women from across India a unique opportunity to experience a day in the life of the UK’s top diplomat-British High Commissioner to India. The competition was open to women aged 18-23. Nehal was the regional winner of the contest.

