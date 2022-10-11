Chandigarh student gets chance to meet British Deputy High Commissioner

Chandigarh, October 10
A 20-year-old BBA student of SD College, Sector 32, won a contest to experience a day in the life of the British Deputy High Commissioner here.
Nehal Sharma won the contest from the Chandigarh region, which included the UT, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She got the opportunity to interact with British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett.
“It was a great experience to meet the British Deputy High Commissioner and learn about their initiatives to strengthen the UK-India relations. I also got the opportunity to discuss issues like women empowerment, women’s participation in governance and climate change. It broadened my perspective on issues concerning women,” said Nehal.
To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission gave women from across India a unique opportunity to experience a day in the life of the UK’s top diplomat-British High Commissioner to India. The competition was open to women aged 18-23. Nehal was the regional winner of the contest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP